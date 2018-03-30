Featured
Barricaded person surrenders to police in Ingersoll
OPP in Leamington are investigating a machete attack in the town's east side on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
CTV London
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 6:33AM EDT
Charges are pending after a person who barricaded themselves in an Ingersoll home surrendered to police.
Police say the individual surrendered peacefully to officers around 2 a.m. Friday.
The OPP Emergency Response Team, Tactic and Rescue Units, and the Crisis Negotiation Team were all involved in the incident on Charles Street East.
Charles and Mill Street in the area have reopened.