A man who barricaded himself in an attic during a break and enter has surrendered himself to police in Hanover.

Police received a break-in call around 8:50 a.m. Once on scene the suspect crawled into the attic and refused to come out.

With the assistance of West Grey Police the apartment was contained and officers made contact with the man who eventually surrendered.

The 34-year-old was wanted on a warrant for sexual assault, criminal harassment and assault and was subsequently charged.

He is facing additional charges related to the break-in.