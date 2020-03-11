Barn goes up in flames in Southwest London
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 8:37AM EDT
Barn fire on Bostwick Road in London, Ont. on March 11, 2020. (Matt Thompson/CTV)
LONDON, ONT. -- A barn has been destroyed following an early morning fire in Southwest London.
Emergency crews were called to 4195 Bostwick Rd. shortly before 8 a.m.
Once on scene, firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames.
There's no word on injuries or if any livestock were lost.
A cause has not yet been determined.
(More to come)