Balcony repairs complete after child's fatal fall

A balcony railing at 400 Lyle Street in London, Ont. is seen Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Marek Sutherland / CTV News) A balcony railing at 400 Lyle Street in London, Ont. is seen Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Marek Sutherland / CTV News)

London Top Stories