Bail denied in second-degree murder case
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 5:37PM EST
Police investigate stabbing at Jesse Davidson Park in London Ont, on Tuesday June 18, 2019. (CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- The man charged in connection with a stabbing death at Jesse Davidson Park has been denied bail.
Albert Zamora-Doxtator, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the June 2019 death of 33-year-old Steven Burgess.
Burgess was rushed to hospital with stab wounds on June 18 but died a few days later.
Zamora-Doxtator had been originally charged with aggravated assault but the charge was upgraded following the death of Burgess.
A publication ban is in effect and evidence from the bail hearing cannot be reported.