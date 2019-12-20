LONDON, ONT. -- The man charged in connection with a stabbing death at Jesse Davidson Park has been denied bail.

Albert Zamora-Doxtator, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the June 2019 death of 33-year-old Steven Burgess.

Burgess was rushed to hospital with stab wounds on June 18 but died a few days later.

Zamora-Doxtator had been originally charged with aggravated assault but the charge was upgraded following the death of Burgess.

A publication ban is in effect and evidence from the bail hearing cannot be reported.