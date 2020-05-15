PORT GLASGOW, ONT. -- As the water beckons, it’s not just fish who are chomping at the bit.

Mark Matthews can’t wait to get out on a boat Saturday, now that recreational craft can hit the water.

He’s a bit surprised, after convincing himself it might not happen it this summer.

“Yes, I was, it was going on for a long time, but hopefully things will slowly open up,” says Matthews.

He plans to depart from the Port Glasgow Marina situated on Lake Erie, on the western edge of Elgin County.

Matthews says by the May long weekend, he’s normally been out many times.

“Ten times by now. I usually start in April."

The Port Glasgow Yacht Club manages the 80 slips, the public boat launch and the other amenities.

“Never ever thought this would happen, says Rick McFadden, the vice-president of the club and marina that usually sees up to 200 boat launches a day. He expects big crowds Saturday morning.

McFadden says being able to get the season going is big financial relief.

“Oh, for sure. We were worried about it. We did not know what we were going to do. We spent cash putting all new docks in three years ago. We put in, I think $200,000 on them."

Still, the club and its patrons will be happy to get back on the water.

Picnic tables, still taped off, will soon be spread out for people to eat, the take out restaurant here will open June 1.

Meanwhile, railings will be cleaned daily, and McFadden expects hand sanitizer stations to soon be in place.

Yet he reminds the public the responsibilities around physical distancing and COVID-19 prevention aren’t all on the club.

“We’ll have to do some policing. Hopefully people are smart enough. Nobody wants to get sick."