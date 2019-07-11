Featured
Baby delivered by Chatham-Kent police officer after 911 call
Const. Gary Oriet was assisted with the delivery of the baby girl in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 9:51AM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police officer helped deliver a baby after a 911 call.
The communication centre received a call from a man saying his wife was in labour and the baby was not waiting on July 9 at 12:48 p.m.
Three minutes later, at 12:51 p.m. Const. Gary Oriet was on scene and assisted with the delivery of the ‘feisty’ little baby girl.
Mom and baby were transported to hospital for further medical assistance.
Police say they are happy to report that all are doing well.