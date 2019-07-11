

CTV London





A Chatham-Kent police officer helped deliver a baby after a 911 call.

The communication centre received a call from a man saying his wife was in labour and the baby was not waiting on July 9 at 12:48 p.m.

Three minutes later, at 12:51 p.m. Const. Gary Oriet was on scene and assisted with the delivery of the ‘feisty’ little baby girl.

Mom and baby were transported to hospital for further medical assistance.

Police say they are happy to report that all are doing well.