LONDON, ONT. -- Despite new provincial regulations surrounding attendance limits on religious services, Aylmer's controversial Church of God held a defiant service Sunday morning.

Dozens of people were inside the church, without masks and sitting or standing close together. Roughly 200 cars were seen in the parking lot.

It was April 16 when Premier Doug Ford announced indoor religious services must be capped to a maximum of ten people. This was the first Sunday where the new rules took effect.

Sunday's service comes on the heels of an incident last Tuesday where two Toronto police officers were charged after they allegedly attended a gathering at the Church Of God.

Toronto police are reviewing a Facebook video that appears to show two of the officers arguing with Aylmer police, for allegedly violating COVID-19 orders.

