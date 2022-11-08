Aylmer police issue warning after counterfeit $20 bills found in circulation

Upon first glance, this $20 Canadian bill might look like the real deal. But upon closer inspection it’s actually counterfeit, and that’s something police in Aylmer, Ont. are trying to warn local businesses and the public about.

According to a Facebook post from the Aylmer Police Service, police are warning the public Tuesday to be aware of counterfeit $20 bills that are circulating through the Town of Aylmer.

There are a multitude of ways to determine the veracity of the bill, one of which is that all the counterfeit bills have an identical serial number of “DB66688803.”

Police also say the bill will lack a transparent strip where the Queen’s photo is, and an “a” will be missing from the word Canada.

Also highly visible in the centre of the counterfeit bills are the phrases “Film production” and “This is not legal tender it’s used for motion props.”

“We encourage business owners to educate their staff in an effort to help combat fraud,” Aylmer police say.