Aylmer police issue arrest warrant after violent assault and robbery
The Aylmer Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a man following a violent assault and robbery in Aylmer, Ont. on March 11.
Shawn Lane, 44, of Aylmer is wanted by police for aggravated assault and robbery with violence.
According to police, the incident took place in March when at approximately 2:58 p.m., Aylmer police and ambulance services responded to a residence on Sydenham St. East where a 45-year-old male had been assaulted with a baseball bat and piece of metal angle iron.
The victim was transported to East Elgin General Hospital with serious injuries to his right arm, back and face.
A police investigation revealed that two men and two women were at the residence when an argument broke out and the four accused assaulted the victim with a baseball bat and angle iron. The victim’s cell phone was also stolen during the altercation.
Three of the accused have since been arrested and charged in relation to the incident. Aylmer police are seeking the public’s help in locating the forth suspect, Shawn Lane.
People with information can call the Aylmer Police Service at (519) 773-3146 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
