MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Aylmer, Ont. police have again issued tickets after a gathering at the Church of God on Sunday, this time indoors.

Police say Pastor Henry Hildebrant held a service insisde the John Street North church, in breach of provincial emergency orders.

As a result, a 57-year-old male and a 26-year-old male, both from Aylmer, where charged with hosting an event exceeding number permitted.

Aylmer police say a charge against the corporation has also been processed, though it's unclear exactly what the implications are at this time.

Investigators continue to review evidence and say additional charges are possible.

Police are also thanking Aylmer's citizens for putting community safety first by not undertaking counter-protests on Sunday.

However, there are reports that there were in fact some protesters in their vehicles in nearby parking lots.

CTV's Brent Lale is following this story and will have more at 6.