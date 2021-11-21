Aylmer, Ont. long-term care home in COVID-19 'suspect outbreak'

Exeter, Ont. -

A staff member at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Aylmer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, Elgin County was notified this morning of the positive case.

Pursuant to Ministry of Long-Term Care Home (LTCH) Guidelines, this single case places Terrace Lodge into “suspect outbreak.”

County staff say they are working closely with Southwestern Public Health on outbreak management and practices.

Residents, staff and community members who may be at risk are being contacted to prevent further spread of illness in the home or in the community.

The county also says Bobier Villa and Elgin Manor long-term care homes do not have any positive cases among residents or staff.

Regular updates will be provided to residents, families and caregivers.