AYLMER, ONT -- The Congregants of the Church of God In Aylmer, Ont. decided to stay in their vehicles for service on Sunday.

However, Pastor Henry Hildebrant wasn’t happy about it.

“To restrict the church to a drive-in service is unconstitutional,” said Hildebrant from a stage outside the church.

The church was hit with an interim court order by the Ministry of the Attorney General Friday and officials could have been in contempt of court if they defied the ReOpening Ontario Act.

The court order is temporary and representatives will be in court this coming week to determine whether it will be final.

“This drive in service is act of conciliation not an act of of consent,” said Hildebrant.

“It was decided to have this drive-in service to offer an olive branch so when they convene next Friday, they can have something to convene about.”

