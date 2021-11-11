Aylmer-based agency does outreach to Mennonite population

Aylmer, Ont. -

With more reports of low vaccination uptake and high COVID-19 infection rates in the Aylmer-area, Mennonite Community Services (MCS) of Southern Ontario is stepping up efforts to address concerns in that community.

It starts by sending a strong message with a gentle voice in a familiar language.

A radio broadcast comes from the MCS offices. The station, called DeBrigj Radio, has been in existence for about 12 years.

It’s traditionally been used to comfort recent migrants of a Low-German speaking Mennonite population, speaking to them in the dialect they know, about services they need or providing information that might benefit them.

MCS Executive Director Eddy Rempel says, of late, there has also been some advocacy when it comes to COVID-19 mandates and vaccine information, “We are, but we do it carefully as well. We recognize that we’re trying to bridge a wide gap.”

The Low-German Mennonites are originally from Eastern Europe, primarily Ukraine, and traditionally have embraced a literal translation of the bible.

They migrated to various locations including Canada and Mexico about 100 years ago, with groups from those two countries maintaining strong ties for a century. DeBrigj Radio host Nellie Neufeld on the air broadcasting in Low-German, Nov. 11, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)Rempel says a belief in self-determination and a skepticism about government intervention is deeply rooted in some members of the population.

He says COVID-19 restrictions and policies have prompted a migration back to Mexico or to other Latin American countries, even though their policies are very similar to Canada’s. “They believe there will be less enforcement over there,” said Rempel.

He says the challenge is that both the agriculture sector and construction industry in the region rely heavily on the Mennonite population, with impacts already being felt, “Farmers have been low on workforce. They had trouble bringing in the harvest.”

That why the Southerwestern Public Health Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Joyce Lock, believes in staying patient but continuing to send strong messages.

“Health beliefs are based in all kinds of issues, you know; our education, our religion, our culture and our past experiences. So we try and meet these people where they’re at,” she said.

DeBrigj daytime host Nellie Neufeld prides herself in being able to do just that, “My German is not the very best, my Plautdietsch. But I think, for this whole area, it is very important.”

The hope is that by continuing the conversation both on the radio and in person, the entire community will benefit.