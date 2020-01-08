LONDON, ONT -- Schools in the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB), which serves Stratford, are closed today as part of a one day strike from Ontario’s high school teachers.

A total eight boards across the province are affected in the latest round of rolling strikes.

Despite the strike being conducted by high school teachers, three of the eight boards will see all schools closed due to the impact on support staff as well.

The AMDSB is one of those boards along with the Greater Essex County District School Board, and the Algoma District School Board.

High schools will be closed in Peel District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara, Limestone District School Board and Renfrew Country District School Board.

The union, which represents 60,000 teachers and education workers, began one-day walkouts on Dec. 4 with a job action that closed schools across the province.

