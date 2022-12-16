Avian influenza H5N1 found in live poultry in Perth County

HPAI, otherwise known as highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has been found in live poultry that was delivered by an independent source to a commerical processing plant in Perth County.

The plant operator responded quickly to the situation taking immediate action once the virus was discovered.

All suspected infected poultry is on hold and not within the public.

HIPAI H5N1 does not cross from birds to humans easily and is caused by a different virus strain than the seasonal influenza or 'flu'.

Huron Perth Public Health states fully cooked poultry is safe as there is no evidence that eating cooked poultry or eggs can transmit HPAI to humans.

Public risk is considered low.