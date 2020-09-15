MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The average cost of a home in the London-St. Thomas area has broken through the half-a-million-dollar mark for the first time.

The London St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR), is reporting an average price of $501,584 in August, up 22 per cent from the same month last year.

St. Thomas saw the biggest increase and hit a new peak, with a 31.3 per cent increase in home prices over 2019, while the number of days a home spends on the market fell.

“August capped off a very strong summer for home sales in the region,” said 2020 LSTAR President Blair Campbell in a statement. “For the first time, the average home sales price was over $500,000. It’s a testament to the pent-up demand caused during the COVID-19 lockdown months.”

In total 931 homes were bought or sold, the second best August since LSTAR began tracking sales data in 1978.

Inventory and active listings were also at their lowest in August for the last 10 years.

A 2017 report indicates over $67,000 in additional spending comes with each housing transaction over the subsequent three years, making it a key economic driver that could help recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbell added, "This means that our August home sales could translate into more than $62 million going back into the local economy within the next few years.”