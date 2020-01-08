Autopsies Thursday for pair found dead inside Simcoe, Ont. home
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 1:23PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 9, 2020 7:06AM EST
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP say the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a home on Woodhouse Street on Tuesday morning.
Police were called out to check on the well-being of two residents shortly after 11 a.m.
Once inside, they reportedly found a deceased male and female inside the home.
OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says, "Our OPP Forensic Identification Unit has attended and is assisting with the investigation."
A post mortem is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.