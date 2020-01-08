LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP say the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a home on Woodhouse Street on Tuesday morning.

Police were called out to check on the well-being of two residents shortly after 11 a.m.

Once inside, they reportedly found a deceased male and female inside the home.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says, "Our OPP Forensic Identification Unit has attended and is assisting with the investigation."

A post mortem is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.