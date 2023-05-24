Auto workers training announcement
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
According to a release from the province, "The free programs will provide participants with skills for rewarding careers in machine operation, assembly, quality control, and logistics while also preparing automotive technicians and those interested in the industry for work in the emerging electric vehicle field."
The first project, managed by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA), will include three-month paid job placements through their network of more than 300 members. Jobseekers, including those from underrepresented groups, will complete online and hands-on training focused on manufacturing essentials, health and safety, effective oral communication, planning, troubleshooting and other critical industry skills. After completing the program, each participant will transition into full-time employment.
The second project, managed by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA), will help 90 technicians and 70 jobseekers gain the skills needed to transition and launch their careers in the electric vehicle industry. Training will be offered at Conestoga College (Guelph Campus), Fanshawe College (London Campus) and St. Lawrence College (Cornwall Campus) and will consist of in-person classroom and shop components.
The $4.7-million being invested into these projects are funded through the government’s Skills Development Fund.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen at Transform Automotive in London, Ont. on May 24, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
This is a developing story.
