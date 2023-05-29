Auto parts factory notified of closure

Unifor says it has been informed by Wescast Industries that the company intends to close its foundry in Wingham, potentially putting more than 250 people out of work.

“Wingham can't afford to lose hundreds of good jobs and neither can the industry," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional director. "Maintaining these jobs and the footprint of our auto parts supply chain is crucial to maintaining the skilled workforce and industrial capacity needed for the transition to electric vehicle manufacturing."

Wingham has been home to Wescast’s foundry since 1902, when the company made cast iron wood stoves.

They transitioned to exhaust manifolds for vehicles in the 1970s. Wescast has been primarily making exhaust manifolds for the Big 3 North American automakers, since.

In 2013, Wescast was purchased by Sichuan Bohong from China for $200 million.

According to the union, the company said the work that was being done in Wingham, will now be done in China.

The union maintains that overseas sourcing of the castings violates program commitment guarantees in the collective agreement and is the subject of a prior grievance filed by the union earlier this year.

“With a complete failure by management to properly invest in this facility, it's been up to workers to keep this plant running and do more with less," said Joel Sutton, Unifor Local 4207 plant chair at Wescast. "Wescast has profited from this situation and wants to turn around and reward our hard work and dedication by violating our collective agreement, closing the plant, and moving our work overseas. It's disgusting."

Attempts to contact Wescast or Sichuan Bohong management to confirm the impending closure, have not yet been returned.

It’s yet unclear the timing of the impending closure, although reports suggest it could happen by the end of 2023.

According to Unifor, the collective agreement between the union and Wescast is set to expire this year and negotiations were about to begin.