Autism Ontario applauds human rights tribunal verdict after boy with autism denied dog adoption

Autism Ontario is applauding a decision by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) after the tribunal rendered a verdict in which a local dog rescue had engaged in ‘discriminatory practices' after refusing to allow a nine-year-old boy with autism and his family to adopt a dog.

As previously reported by CTV News London in May 2022, the Doan family from Listowel, Ont. had filed a human rights complaint after they were told earlier that year they couldn't adopt a dog from the Kismutt Dog Rescue near St. Marys, Ont. because their son is autistic.

In an update from Autism Ontario on Tuesday, the organization said the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario “determined that the dog rescue engaged in discriminatory practices by refusing to place a dog with the Doan family and declining any accommodations.”

In addition, the tribunal ruled that “Subsequent actions by the dog rescue, including numerous social media posts, were found to have promoted negativity towards autistic individuals, creating an unwelcoming service environment for the family.”

WHAT WAS THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMPLAINT ABOUT?

In March of 2022, Henry Doan, who is non-verbal and autistic, asked his parents, Erin and Tim, if they’d consider getting a dog as a family pet.

When Doan reached out to Kismutt Dog Rescue and Boarding in St. Marys, she was told that they don’t adopt dogs to families with autistic children. Doan was told that it no longer adopted dogs into homes with autistic children after two dogs were injured by those children in 2008 and in 2012.

Kismutt owners justified their policy and said a volunteer of theirs who works with autistic children told them, “99 per cent of autistic children have outbursts and can be aggressive and violent.”

Doan however had contended that it’s simply not true.

“There was a lot of discriminatory and incorrect and misperceptions that were put out there. To the point, they are violations of Ontario’s Human Rights Code,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to take a stand. I’m sure there are other businesses out there besides Kismutt, they just happened to be the one I ran up against."

THE TRIBUNAL’S RULING

Following the tribunal’s decision, Autism Ontario commended the Doan family on the positive outcome of their Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario complaint against Kismutt Dog Rescue.

“This ruling signifies a triumph over ableism and discrimination, not only benefiting the Doan family but also making a positive impact on Ontario's autistic community, their family members, and allies,” the release reads.

In a statement, Doan said the ruling “holds significant importance” and reinforced her beliefs that he concerns were valid.

"The HRTO's verdict not only marked a victory for my son but also for the autism and disability communities,” she said. “By setting a precedent, it establishes a guide for future similar cases, offering support to members of these communities. Additionally, the ruling plays a crucial role in debunking misinformation surrounding autism."

According to Autism Ontario, the implications of the verdict are substantial, as it can serve as a basis for legal precedent and contribute to the evolution of human rights law in the province.

“In a time when individuals with autism and disabilities are facing increased challenges, this verdict holds particular significance,” the release reads.

The organization went on to state that many autistic people find great support and companionship through pet ownership, as pets offer an additional source of stability, comfort and love.

“Autism Ontario reaffirms its willingness to collaborate with Kismutt Dog Rescue, extending an offer to provide resources that will enhance the pet ownership experience for everyone involved,” the release added.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller