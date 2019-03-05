

Scott Miller, CTV London





Thirty-one hockey players from Australia and New Zealand are being put through their paces in Huron and Perth counties this week.

The “Queensland Cyclones” will get as much ice time in their time here in Ontario, as they’d get in an entire season back home.

There are only three arenas in Queensland, a state in Australia's northeast which is the size of Ontario, so ice time is at a premium there.

The Aussie peewee and bantam teams will play games in Milverton, Mildmay, Lucknow, and Goderich this week and next.