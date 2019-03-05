Featured
Aussie hockey players touring midwestern Ontario
Hockey players from Australia and New Zealand train in Ontario on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:02PM EST
Thirty-one hockey players from Australia and New Zealand are being put through their paces in Huron and Perth counties this week.
The “Queensland Cyclones” will get as much ice time in their time here in Ontario, as they’d get in an entire season back home.
There are only three arenas in Queensland, a state in Australia's northeast which is the size of Ontario, so ice time is at a premium there.
The Aussie peewee and bantam teams will play games in Milverton, Mildmay, Lucknow, and Goderich this week and next.