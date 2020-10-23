LONDON, ONT. -- An audit of Paul Paolatto’s unsuccessful mayoral campaign has been dropped after finding no substantial violations.

Auditor Wiliam Molson said Friday, "What do you do with a deficit? And this is really significant. When you make a decision here, I would submit that the committee is probably making law."

London City Hall’s three-member Compliance Audit Committee unanimously voted to end the investigation into a complaint against Paolatto’s 2018 campaign.

The auditor said legal interpretations of the Municipal Elections Act continue to evolve, but advertisements of Paolatto’s online blog before the start of the election were not a violation.

He added that Paolatto did exceed the $25,000 personal contribution limit by $693, but it was the result of an unintentional accounting error.

Compliance Audit Committee Member Dan Ross added, "I don’t believe there was any intent to obfuscate the legislation or good election practice.”

Member Christene Scrimgeour added, "I don’t see that the overage above the $25,000 is significant. As an accountant it’s immaterial, it’s trivial."

And Member Andrew Wright said, "Neither the public interest or any municipal purpose would be served commencing legal proceedings."

In a written statement Paolatto tells CTV News he "is pleased that the finding effectively created precedent in our province, one that preserves free speech," but he is "saddened that it came at such a high price to taxpayers."

An audit of Paul Chang’s mayoral campaign is ongoing.