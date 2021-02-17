LONDON, ONT. -- More than two years after the municipal election a high-profile candidate’s campaign finances are once again under the magnifying glass.

A compliance audit of Paul Chang’s 2018 campaign to be mayor of London, Ont. concludes he contributed $73,000 more than election rules allow, and jumped the gun by campaigning months before the official start date.

Almost two years ago Londoner Lincoln McCardle filed one of two complaints with City Hall’s election compliance audit committee about Cheng's 2018 campaign.

The just completed auditor's report concludes, “It appears that Cheng contributed $98,508.26 to his campaign and thereby exceeded his contribution limit of $25,000 by $73,508.26.”

More to come.