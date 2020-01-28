LONDON, ONT -- Are you a DJ or a similar professional who had their audio equipment stolen? The OPP may have found it.

During a search of a storage facility in Tillsoburg officers came across audio equipment believed used for a DJ business or something similar.

Many of the items were found in black Pelican cases, and based on their findings police believe the rightful ownere likely travels across southwestern Ontario for work.

Police say it is likely that the equipment was stolen while in London or the surrounding area.

The items recovered are:

Large professional speaker sets

Sound boards

Amplifiers

Microphone and PA speaker stands

Audio video wiring

Lighting kit

Anyone that may have had these items stolen is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 519-631-2920.