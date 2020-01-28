Audio equipment stolen? OPP may have found it
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 9:32AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 9:33AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- Are you a DJ or a similar professional who had their audio equipment stolen? The OPP may have found it.
During a search of a storage facility in Tillsoburg officers came across audio equipment believed used for a DJ business or something similar.
Many of the items were found in black Pelican cases, and based on their findings police believe the rightful ownere likely travels across southwestern Ontario for work.
Police say it is likely that the equipment was stolen while in London or the surrounding area.
The items recovered are:
- Large professional speaker sets
- Sound boards
- Amplifiers
- Microphone and PA speaker stands
- Audio video wiring
- Lighting kit
Anyone that may have had these items stolen is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 519-631-2920.