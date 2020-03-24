ATV rider suffers life-threatening injuries
CTV News London Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 11:23AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin OPP say one person suffered life-threatening injuries following a weekend all terrain vehicle (ATV) accident.
Police were called to Quaker Road near Roberts Line in Central Elgin for the single-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The 36-year-old driver lost control and was thrown from the ATV.
The operator was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.
The investigation continues.