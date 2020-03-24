LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin OPP say one person suffered life-threatening injuries following a weekend all terrain vehicle (ATV) accident.

Police were called to Quaker Road near Roberts Line in Central Elgin for the single-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 36-year-old driver lost control and was thrown from the ATV.

The operator was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The investigation continues.