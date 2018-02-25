

CTV London





There is a heavy police presence in east London as authorities search for a missing woman.

Police are stationed in the area of Gore Road and Hamilton Road and are canvassing the area where 52-year-old Karyn Walters was last seen Friday night about 10 p.m.

Police are concerned for Walters welfare.

An ATV and drone are being employed in the search for Walters.

"At this time the incident is being treated as a missing persons case and we are exploring all avenues in attempting to locate her. There is nothing to suggest any foul play," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.