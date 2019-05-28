

CTV London





A teenager from Chatham is fighting for his life in a London hospital following an ATV crash Monday evening.

Police say the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Darrell Line in Chatham Township.

An investigation shows that the16-year-old was travelling westbound when he left the roadway striking a tree.

He was taken to hospital in Chatham before being airlifted to hospital in London in critical condition.