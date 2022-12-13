Attention all jetsetters: Air Canada to offer flights from London, Ont. to Montreal

If the cold weather has you daydreaming about your next getaway, perhaps Montreal in the summertime should be on your list. Starting next summer, direct flights from London to Montreal will begin operating out of London International Airport.

According to a press release from London International Airport, Air Canada will operate daily non-stop flights from London International Airport to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport beginning in June 2023.

“This direct Montreal flight has been one of the most requested destinations in our region, so it is great news that Air Canada will offer this service in 2023,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport.

Being Canada’s second largest city, and featuring a diversity of cultures and abundance of entertainment options, “Montréal offers plenty of things to do for everyone.”

The release adds that the service from London will also offer travellers more options for timed connections between European destinations, such as Brussels, Rome, Geneva, Barcelona, and Africa including Casablanca.

The flight schedule is as follows:

YXU – YUL (Montreal) — Daily starting mid-June 2023

YXU – YYZ (Toronto) — Three times per day, and four times per day, starting May 2023

“We continue to discuss more service and additional destinations with our airline partners and we are excited to see more service returning to London International Airport,” added McFadzean.