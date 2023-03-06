Attempted theft thwarted in Huron County

Huron County OPP were able to stop a suspect in an alleged attempted theft by using a spike belt to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 at a business on Huron Road in Goderich, Ont.

Huron OPP were contacted by the business owner who called to report an attempted theft of approximately $4,000 worth of goods that had just taken place.

Police said one male suspect had attempted to leave the store with numerous goods he allegedly hadn’t paid for, but was stopped by a citizen.

The suspect then fled the scene without the items.

The suspect vehicle was found and followed by an OPP officer while other officers got into position to deploy the spike belt just south of Blyth, Ont.

Police said the suspect vehicle continued for a short distance until the tires deflated. The suspect then allegedly fled on foot.

Police gathered in an area in Blyth and deployed the K-9 unit.

A local resident notified police of a “suspicious person” in the area, and soon after, the suspect was found by the OPP K-9 unit just east of Blyth. He was arrested and taken to a local OPP detachment to be held for a bail hearing.

A 47-year-old man from Waterloo is facing several charges:

Theft under $5,000 - shoplifting,

Flight from Peace Officer,

Possession of stolen property under $5,000,

Dangerous operation,

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm,

Fail to comply with probation order.

The accused was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act for driving while under suspension, fail to stop for stop sign, drive motor vehicle - no plates, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.