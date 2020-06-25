MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 43-year-old London man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance in the early morning hours of June 20.

London police say the 46-year-old victim was socializing with friends in the area of Adelaide Street North from around midnight to 4 a.m., when the incident occurred.

At that time, the accused reportedly went into a residence as the victim waited, then exited with a knife, threatening and then stabbing the 46-year-old, who fled and called for help as he was chased.

Police say the suspect fled on foot as officers arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was eventually located by police just before 9:30 a.m. and arrested.

He has been charged with attempt to commit murder and breach of probation, and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.