Attempted murder charge laid after argument turns violent
CTV London
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 1:37PM EST
A Brantford man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault at a Brant Road residence.
Police were called to the home just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Police say an argument between two males turned violent and an edged weapon was pulled out.
One man was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
A suspect was located by Brantford police and was taken into custody without incident.
A 36-year-old man is also facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disobeying a court order.