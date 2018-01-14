

CTV London





A Brantford man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault at a Brant Road residence.

Police were called to the home just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an argument between two males turned violent and an edged weapon was pulled out.

One man was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

A suspect was located by Brantford police and was taken into custody without incident.

A 36-year-old man is also facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disobeying a court order.