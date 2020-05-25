Attempted murder charge in Durham
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 5:41PM EDT
File image.
WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 35-year-old man is facing a charge of attempted murder following an altercation in Durham on Sunday.
West Grey Police say a 33-year-old man was stabbed in a parking lot, late Saturday evening in Durham.
The victim suffered serious injuries, and was rushed to hospital, but the suspect got away.
Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police pulled over a car in Durham, and found the suspect hiding in the back seat.
The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, as well as assaulting a police officer.
He’s been remanded into custody.