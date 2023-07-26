OPP have reported an attempted abduction in Perth County.

It happened some time between 11 a.m. and 11:13 a.m. on Perth Line 131 just south of Line 86.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s. He is about 5'6", heavier build, short to medium dark hair, stubble, slight accent, wearing a white short sleeve button up with black vest.

The vehicle police are looking for is reported to be an older model car, possibly a hatchback, turquoise in colour and both rims on the driver’s side are rusted.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information or dashcam/home surveillance from around that time to contact police.