Attempt to disarm officer leads to charges: OPP

A man from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during an arrest, and then reached for an officer’s weapon while at an OPP station.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, on Sunday police responded to a report of an assault on John Street in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Police said that officers arrived on scene and an individual was placed under arrest.

During the arrest however, police said the man resisted arrest, which caused minor injuries to an officer.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and then released.

The accused was later transported to the Wiarton OPP station, and police said during the lodging process, the man became uncooperative again and attempted to take a weapon from the officer’s duty belt.

A 34-year-old man from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has since been charged with the following offences:

Break, enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence

Assault

Disarming a peace officer

Assault with the intent to resist arrest

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on Monday.