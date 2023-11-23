LONDON
London

    • 'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested

    A description of Karley Frayer, wanted by OPP for allegedly being connected to an ongoing investigation in Huron East that occurred on Oct. 18, 2023. (Source: OPP) A description of Karley Frayer, wanted by OPP for allegedly being connected to an ongoing investigation in Huron East that occurred on Oct. 18, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Huron OPP have arrested a woman wanted in connection to an October investigation in Seaforth and Clinton.

    After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer was arrested without incident in Stratford on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m.

    She was wanted for attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News