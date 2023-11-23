'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested

Huron OPP have arrested a woman wanted in connection to an October investigation in Seaforth and Clinton.

After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer was arrested without incident in Stratford on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m.

She was wanted for attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.