Attempt murder charge laid after fire outside London, Ont. church

A London man has been charged with attempted murder after a fire was set outside an Adelaide Street N church on Friday.

According to police, the suspect was inside the church at one point and left the building on his own.

Once outside, police say the suspect barricaded the doors of the church closed prior to setting the fire in close proximity to the doors.

He allegedly damaged the tires of three vehicles in the parking lot prior to leaving the area on foot.

The people inside of the church were able to escape, put out the fire and contact police.

There were no reported injuries, and the church did not sustain any damage.

Police say the suspect was located and arrested Sunday morning and the 46-year-old man is now facing charges of attempt murder, arson with disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

While there is no indication at this time that this incident is hate-motivated, police say they continue to investigate the matter.