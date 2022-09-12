Attempt murder charge laid after fire outside London, Ont. church
A London man has been charged with attempted murder after a fire was set outside an Adelaide Street N church on Friday.
According to police, the suspect was inside the church at one point and left the building on his own.
Once outside, police say the suspect barricaded the doors of the church closed prior to setting the fire in close proximity to the doors.
He allegedly damaged the tires of three vehicles in the parking lot prior to leaving the area on foot.
The people inside of the church were able to escape, put out the fire and contact police.
There were no reported injuries, and the church did not sustain any damage.
Police say the suspect was located and arrested Sunday morning and the 46-year-old man is now facing charges of attempt murder, arson with disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.
While there is no indication at this time that this incident is hate-motivated, police say they continue to investigate the matter.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
U.K. issues rules for those wanting to pay respects to the Queen
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen Elizabeth II's death
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ukraine keeps up momentum, claims it reached Russian border
Ukraine kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going Monday, saying it liberated one village after another and claiming that in one region it pushed the invaders back right up to the border in a lightning military move that stunned many.
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Liberals say Canadians want more help with the cost-of-living crisis
The federal Liberals say they are determined to do more to help Canadians feeling the pinch from inflation.
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
Kitchener
-
Police respond to serious collision involving e-bike
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Waterloo police responded to a serious collision in the area of Wilson Avenue and Traynor Avenue in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge house fire under investigation
The occupants of a Cambridge home have been displaced after a fire broke out at the building Sunday.
-
Former OPP commissioner weighs in after Brantford police break down wrong door
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
-
Seasonal temps in the Windsor-Essex forecast
Temperatures in Windsor-Essex are starting to cool slightly and stay in a more seasonal range. The average high for this time of year is about 23 C, with the region expected to high 22 C on Monday but feeling like 26 C with the humidex.
-
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Police seek public's help in locating missing Penetanguishene woman
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Maria-Grazia Vitale, 58, last seen leaving a Penetanguishene residence and getting into a local cab at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022.
-
OPP Marine Unit checks for boaters and bears in Georgian Bay's waterways
The OPP Marine unit continues to ensure boaters and bears are performing safely on the waters of Georgian Bay.
-
Orillia's Terry Fox Week begins with a flag raising Sept. 12
The Terry Fox Run cancer research fundraising begins with a flag-raising ceremony at the Orillia Opera House today at 11 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police need help identifying flasher
Sudbury police are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself in the Flour Mill area last week.
-
Groups weigh in on LU's amended creditor repayment plan
Both the City of Greater Sudbury and Laurentian University Terminated Faculty Committee have responded to news that Laurentian University will be able to repay creditors one year earlier than originally expected.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo projecting $85M deficit by year's end if province, feds don't help
OC Transpo is projecting an $85-million deficit by the end of 2022, as ridership has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week
Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week
-
Ottawa police homicide unit investigating Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in the Craig Henry area.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
-
Anna Kendrick posts video about Toronto elevator-rescue ordeal
Anna Kendrick had a good excuse to be late for her TIFF appearance on Sunday night. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the American actress posted a light-hearted video of herself stuck in a packed elevator on Instagram.
-
Doug Ford set to hold accession ceremony for King Charles III at Queen’s Park
An accession ceremony is set to take place at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon in honour of King Charles III.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault to campaign in hotly contested ridings in Montreal, Laval
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is headed to the Montreal area as he campaigns in a pair of ridings he's hoping to add come Oct. 3.
-
Nick Suzuki named captain of Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki has been named the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens, making him the youngest captain in Habs history.
-
Health organizations want Quebec political parties to increase provincial tobacco tax
Several health organizations are joining forces to call for stricter measures to fight tobacco use in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
ManyFest draws thousands to Winnipeg’s downtown
Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington
Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.
-
Wildfires blanket Calgary, southern Alberta in smoke
British Columbia is dealing with nearly 200 active wildfires, bringing about smoky conditions for the west coast and much of southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington
Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Highs in the 20s most of the week
The 20s returned over the weekend and they're sticking around for most (if not all) of this week.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
North Vancouver RCMP warn of rash of 'brazen' scams targeting seniors
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning about recent rash of increasingly 'brazen' scams targeting seniors.
-
'A huge historical event': B.C. man travelling to UK for Queen’s funeral
A Metro Vancouver man will be going the distance to watch history unfold. Within hours of learning about the Queen's passing, he purchased a round-trip ticket to London.