Atlhosa worries fire may have been a targeted incident

London, Ont. -

Leadership at Atlohsa Family Healing Services are weighing what their next steps will be, even as work continues on modular units at the site of the former River Road Golf Club.

A fire Sunday morning heavily damaged what was once the River Road clubhouse. The facility was to be used to prepare meals and offer support services for people who would be sheltered in the units over the winter.

“I think we’re standing on shaky ground right now. It’s been quite a bit of an emotional roller coaster,” said Atlohsa Executive Director Raymond Deleary.

The investigation into the fire is being handled by the London Police Street Crimes Unit after it was deemed to be suspicious. Police say they have no updates on the investigation, but Deleary believes it was a targeted incident.

“The property was left vacant for a number of years, untouched, and after we announced that we’re about do an Indigenous-lead initiative its set ablaze.”

Atlohsa officials say First Nations people currently make up about 29 per cent of the homeless population in London. River Road Golf Course clubhouse, Nov. 9, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)The River Road location was to be geared to the cultural needs of Indigenous residents, serving up to 30 people. They say displacement is what has lead to the socio-economic struggles many First Nations people face.

Atlohsa Director of Community Planning, Andrea Jibb, says that history makes this fire even harder to come to terms with, “With the understanding of what Indigenous homelessness is, that it’s the result of historic displacement. As Indigenous people we’re frequently told ‘you can’t be here’ and we’re displaced again and again. So, this is another example of that very thing.”

Jibb says Atlhosa is looking for support from the community to maintain an Indigenous-lead safe-space for the homeless and are encouraged by the response.

“We’ve heard a lot of supportive messages from community partners, folks reaching out to let us know about potential spaces that might be available,” she said.

Still, it’s uncertain whether they’ll be able to utilize the River Road location.

City of London officials say they’re also reviewing how best to move forward with an update to council expected in two weeks.