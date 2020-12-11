LONDON, ONT. -- Two people remain trapped and five people have been taken to hospital after a building under construction collapsed in London, Ont. Friday morning.

Crews responded to 555 Teeple Terrace around 11:30 a.m. after a report of a partial building collapse.

The City of London reports that a four-storey wall collapsed, trapping workers underneath it.

According to the city, one of those already freed from the rubble was without vital signs when they were transported to hospital. There is no word on the severity of the injuries to the other four workers.

Crews from the London Fire Department and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service continue to work to pull two more people from the construction rubble.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted the the province's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue (HUSAR) team is also being brought in to assist.

Teeple Terrace runs east off of Wonderland Road South, south of Springbank Drive, and turns into Berkshire Drive.

The location is the construction site for a new condominium, Nest on Wonderland.