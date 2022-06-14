At least $200K in damages after Monday house fire in south London

Damages are estimated to be $200,000 - $250,000 after a fire broke out at a residence in south London on Monday afternoon.

According to a Tuesday morning tweet from the London Fire Department, the damage estimate of the house fire has increased from the initial estimate of $100,000, and London fire has deemed the blaze as not suspicious in nature.

Emergency crews were initially called to the home after a shed caught fire and the flames extended into the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and London fire said the investigation continues.