

CTV London





A 31-year-old St. Thomas man is facing numerous charges after a confrontation with a 27-year-old man allegedly turned physical.

St. Thomas police say the male went to a Pine Valley Drive home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday where an argument turned violent.

Several landscape rocks were reportedly thrown, breaking windows in the home and on a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Police say the suspect then kicked in the front door and entered the house, but was chased out by the homeowner with a baseball bat.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving, but was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday morning and made a court appearance.

He is facing charges including; two counts of mischief to property under $5,000, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause damage to property and break and enter.