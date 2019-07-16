Featured
Assault, mischief charges laid after rocks thrown through window of St. Thomas home
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 4:24PM EDT
A 31-year-old St. Thomas man is facing numerous charges after a confrontation with a 27-year-old man allegedly turned physical.
St. Thomas police say the male went to a Pine Valley Drive home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday where an argument turned violent.
Several landscape rocks were reportedly thrown, breaking windows in the home and on a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Police say the suspect then kicked in the front door and entered the house, but was chased out by the homeowner with a baseball bat.
The suspect fled prior to police arriving, but was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday morning and made a court appearance.
He is facing charges including; two counts of mischief to property under $5,000, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause damage to property and break and enter.