Assault charges laid after disturbance in city’s east end

Two people were arrested and charged in relation to a disturbance investigation in London’s east end.

At about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Clarke Road and Oxford Street East over a disturbance.

When police arrived, they said they located a man who had been assaulted. The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to locate the two suspects a short time later, and said the suspects knew the victim.

A 19-year-old male and 17-year-old male were each charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, neither suspect will be named by police.

Future court dates have been scheduled for each of the accused.