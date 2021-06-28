MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have charged a 37-year-old man after an alleged 'racially motivated' attack involving a family on Sunday, June 20.

Officers were called in after a reckless driver was reported on a residential street in the area of Huron Street and Gatewood Place near a family standing outside.

Police say an argument between the driver and a family member ensued, resulting the driver uttering 'racially motivated' comments before he and a passenger got out of the vehicle holding a metal bat and large hunting knife.

At that point, police say the pair threatened people in the area then returned to the vehicle and fled before police arrived.

No one was injured.

Based on witness descriptions, police have identified a suspect and he was arrested on Friday night.

As a result, a 37-year-old London man has been charged with:

three counts of assault with a weapon

dangerous operation

operation while prohibited

fail to comply with release order

In a statement, police say, "While comments made to the family were racially motivated, it is important to note that there are no specific hate crimes listed in the Criminal Code. When crimes have underlying hate-related motivation, this information is presented during sentencing and will be taken into account during the judicial process."

The accused is being held in custody ahead of a court appearance on Tuesday.

The identity of the passenger is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.