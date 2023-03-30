Aspiring influencer plans charity hockey game

A charity hockey game supporting the Children’s Hospital in London, Ont. will be played at the Western Fair District.

A local aspiring influencer, Dylan Wallace, is organizing it.

“I don’t want people to see this event as a joke because of my age or anything like that,” said Wallace. “I actually hope to inspire more young people to do stuff for charity because it’s a great thing and they do need [help], especially the Children’s Hospital. It’s a great cause and they do need our help.”

The event will include a skills competition, followed by a scrimmage, then a meet and greet with the influencers involved.

Tickets are $10 each, and organizers say all ticket sales will go to Children’s Hospital.

“Kids giving back to kids. Young adults are learning to fundraise. It’s an amazing thing. I think we could use more young adults like Dylan,” said Children’s Hospital Director of Community Relations Jennifer Baxter.

The event runs April 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Western Fair arena.

More information can be found on the Children’s Hospital’s website. Donations can be made through Wallace’s GoFundMe fundraiser.

Promotional event poster for a charity hockey game being organized by Dylan Wallace. (Carlyle Fiset/CTV News London)