‘Asking for representation is not a move away from merit:’ Police board chair calls for changes to appointment process

The London Police Services Board once again has a full complement of members after the newest provincial appointment was made this week.

But some are questioning the process for appointing members in London and across the country

“Eight board members are indigenous, eight, out of 2,200. That is 0.3 per cent,” said London Police Services Board Cair Susan Toth.

She voiced her continued frustration with the lack of diversity on Police Service Boards across the country, adding, “There is this ludicrous false dichotomy that keeps rearing its head over and over again. And I cannot stress enough, asking for representation is not a move away from merit”

This comes after former City London Councillor Nancy Branscombe was announced as the provincial appointee to the board.

“It was a pretty thorough vetting, so, I feel that, and obviously I passed the test they were looking for, and was appointed” says Branscombe

The board which is made up of city, and provincial appointees has welcomed three new members recently, with Ali Chabar, Megan Walker, and this week Branscombe filling the last spot of the board.

On Twitter and during the meeting, Toth welcomed Branscombe, but also lamented the lack of an inclusivity lens with these appointments.

“We live in a system where over and over again, certain members of the population are over represented at every level and have advantages at every level,” says Toth.

A motion was tabled that would allow the board to send letters, requesting meetings with the ministry and municipality to discuss amending the board appointment process to ensure appointments being made are open and transparent and completed with an equity, diversity and inclusion lens.

“I’m not big on letter writing campaigns because they are too quickly dismissed. And you know put aside what I am in favour of, is a letter that requests a meeting,” says Walker.

That motion passed almost unanimously, the lone decent was newcomer Branscombe.

“Maybe supportive of the mayor of a soft letter of having a more inclusive process, but I’m not interested in telling the province how they should make appointments,” says Branscombe

No time table was associated with the motion.