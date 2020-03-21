LONDON, ON -- Public parks are some of the only places left for kids to play, but as the spread of COVID-19 increases, parents who spoke with CTV had mixed reactions.

One parent said, "They should close because people are spreading their germs everywhere and it spreads through kids too."

Another stated, "I think they should be open but people should take their own precautions, so we washed our hands before we came out here and we have sanitizer with us and as soon as we are done we will use it again."

"I think that it’s not a bad idea actually because the germs liven on metal. Services and plastic and stuff and if they are not being sanitized that’s how the virus is going to spread."

The City of London said in a statement that all public playgrounds in London will remain open. They want to offer an opportunity for families to enjoy the outdoors during this difficult time.

Vann was at Sprinkbank Park earlier with her son Aiden, and says she is not going near the playgorund.

"Why add extra risk? You never know. I'm not really worried per say, but you just never know and I wouldn’t want to make someone else feel uncomfortable 'cause kids obviously don’t necessarily wash their hands and they are sneezing and coughing all over things and they obviously can’t sanitize the playground really. So perhaps it’s not a bad idea. I don’t think the swings are necessarily a bad thing, but maybe some of the play equipment where they are crawling around in them and that."

If you and your family are going to use the playground equipment, the city has some advice.

The Middlesex London Health Unit advises staying six feet away from others, as well as frequent hand washing, and coughing and sneezing into your sleeve.