'As good as it gets': Off a thrilling win, Manitoba excited to face Brad Gushue Saturday night at Brier
The crowd at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. erupted.
On the final shot of the match, Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone threw a pistol through a small port for the shot of the tournament, scoring three points, and earning himself a spot in the one versus two game.
“Oh man, this team has been waiting for that moment all year," Dunstone told the media after the win about the final shot while trailing Wild Card One 3-2.
"We haven't really had a moment where we had a shot to win a game like that,” he said. “Obviously a big moment."
The 27-year-old executed a perfect shot to win 5-3, sending himself to Saturday night’s match against Team Canada.
One of the interesting storylines in Saturday’s game — in which the winner goes straight to the final — is a matchup between brothers and former teammates EJ and Ryan Harden.
"The Harden brothers get to bash it out in the 1-2 game,” said Dunstone. “We've only got to play them once this year, surprisingly, so it's going to be an interesting game.”
The opponent will be Team Canada and the rink of Tim Hortons Brier veteran Brad Gushue.
The 42-year-old skip and his team blew out Ontario's Team McEwen 9-3 Friday night in the page-seeding round.
The win was key to ensure enough rest.
"The bigger the break, the better for me," Gushue said after his win.
He’s hoping to win Saturday night to avoid having to potentially play twice Sunday.
“Back-to-back games are a bit of a challenge now,” said Gushue, who is looking for a record fifth win at the Brier. “So getting the bigger rest to allow more treatment more recovery is definitely a benefit.”
Team Manitoba (Jeff Stoughton) won its last Brier in 2011 on this same ice in London.
To move directly to the final, Dunstone will have to beat one of the best in the world, who he lost to in their only head-to-head match this season.
“Brad Gushue at the Brier, it's as good as it gets,” said Dunstone.
The loser will move to the second chance semi-final Sunday, against the winner of Saturday’s Page three versus four match between Mike McEwan and Brendan Bottcher.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Quake swarms at neighbouring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska's Aleutian chain were rocked by earthquakes on Friday, prompting concerns about a possible eruption.
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Kitchener Rangers clinch playoff spot
The Kitchener Rangers are heading to the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.
-
Woolwich road closed after collision
Police have closed Bridge Street in Woolwich Township following a collision that saw a vehicle leave the roadway.
Windsor
-
Sun-filled Saturday expected before chance of flurries set to return
From sun, to flurries and a chance of rain, Windsor will see it all in this week’s upcoming forecast.
-
Man wanted on outstanding warrants later arrested for fentanyl possession: Chatham-Kent police
A man wanted on multiple outstanding charges is now facing a drug charge after police found him allegedly in possession of fentanyl early Saturday morning, police in Chatham-Kent said.
-
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Barrie
-
Police and Coast Guard warn residents of ice-breaking near Beausoleil Island this week
The Canadian Coast Guard and OPP are warning residents off of South Georgian Bay that icebreaking operations will begin this week.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospital
Barrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city's south end
Timmins police are investigating an incident involving a firearm that took place in the city’s south end Friday afternoon.
-
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say
Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.
Ottawa
-
'It's been a long 3 years': Ottawa Public Health reflects on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The same day, Ottawa Public Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
It's a cloudy start to the March Break in Ottawa, but a winter storm could disrupt some travel plans at the start of the work week.
-
Eastern Ontario residents support proposal for permanent daylight saving time
An American bill has been reintroduced to keep daylight saving time (DST) permanently; a change many Canadians say they would like to see.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing at Etobicoke banquet hall
One person has died after being stabbed Friday night during an altercation at a banquet hall in Etobicoke.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers worry SAAQ hold-up will force them to park their rigs
As frustrated motorists continue to deal with long lineups at Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ), truck drivers are worried that they won't be able to leave the province come April 1.
-
Racialized communities share stories of grief and loss with Montreal police chief
At a church in Little Burgundy Friday night, crime victims from Montreal's Black and racialized communities gathered to share their stories with city officials -- including the new police chief, Fady Dagher.
-
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-
Police seek suspects in Saint John stabbing
Saint John Police are looking for suspects and witnesses after an early morning stabbing incident.
Winnipeg
-
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Blue Bombers teams, dies at 95
Bud Grant, who won four Grey Cups as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach and would later lead the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl losses, has died. He was 95.
-
The Forks closes another river trail section for the season
The Forks has shut down another section of its skating trail along the Red River for the season.
-
Einarson set for trip to Sweden seeking first world curling title
CALGARY -- Kerri Einarson looked at Facebook on Friday and saw a memory flash on the screen from March 2020, before life as she knew it came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing Manitoba man
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who was reported missing early Thursday morning.
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.
-
Bottcher remains in contention at Brier after Friday night loss to Manitoba
Kevin Koe's Team Alberta was knocked out of contention at the Brier Friday afternoon, but the province still has hope thanks to Brendan Bottcher and his Wild Card #1 rink.
Edmonton
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Vancouver
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C.
Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years.
-
Beware of basic airfare: Vancouver dad out thousands after daughter breaks leg, can't travel
A Vancouver father is pleading with Air Canada for a compassionate exemption to its strict flight change and cancellation rules, after his young daughter broke her leg, making it impossible to take their long-awaited flights to the U.K. over spring break.