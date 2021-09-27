Arson investigation underway in Sarnia, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

Information is being requested after a Sarnia, Ont. home and boat were intentionally set on fire, according to police.

Officers were called to an address on Johnston Street at Queen Street around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday where the Sarnia Fire Department was already on hand working to extinguish the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-344-8861, ext. 6196. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477