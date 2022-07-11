Arson investigation leads to arrest: LPS

A London, Ont. woman is charged after an arson investigation in the city over the weekend.

Police were called to the entryway of a business in the area of Dundas Street and Lyle Street around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers were able to quickly put the fire out and talk to witnesses from inside the business who identified a woman believed to be responsible.

Police say the woman was seen walking away from the scene and was arrested without incident.

According to police, when the suspect was searched, officers found two bottles of liquid fire starter.

A 34-year-old is charged with arson with disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

No injuries were reported.