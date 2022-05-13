Arson charges laid in Strathroy

Strathroy-Caradoc police have laid charges against three teens after responding to a number of fire calls around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police discovered fire damage to playground equipment at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School on McKellar Street.

At that time they arrested a 15-year-old girl near the school property. They also found a 19-year-old woman running from the scene and later identified a 14-year-old boy.

The three have been charged with arson causing damage to property.

Police also found fire damage at two other nearby locations.